Beaver Lake Polar Plunge gets locals chilly for a good cause

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even though Northwest Arkansas is inching closer to spring, it’s still cold enough for a polar plunge.

Participants arrived at Beaver Lake to dive into chilly water to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

Diver Reece Richardson said there were a number of reasons he came out to brave the icy temperatures.

“I do think this is a good cause and it would be fun to do. It’s my first time ever doing it. I just wanted to try something new,” Richardson said.

The event was hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas.

