BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who live along Beaver Lake give feedback in Bentonville on September 13 over potential land acquisition.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking to acquire low-lying property along the waterfront that is prone to flooding.

The U.S. Army is only looking to buy from willing sellers in an effort to better control the flood plain.

“One of our main goals is to protect water quality, hydropower, flood control, environmental stewardship and recreation,” said Jay Townsend with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District. “In order to do that, we need the land around Beaver to operate it as intended.”

Moving forward, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will collect the comments, study them, and develop a new draft environmental assessment for spring 2023.

Comments can be made here.