ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people who live around Beaver Lake are unhappy after the local fire department submitted a petition to the Benton County Quorum Court that could cost them more money.

The Beaver Lake Fire Department is looking to increase revenue by getting the quorum court to create a new fire district and increase fees for residents.

Residents around Beaver Lake pay $150 a year to the fire department, but a proposal shared at a meeting on August 16 shows the department could be looking to increase its annual revenue by as much as 600%.

“The law is there, and the fire board is using the tools at their disposal,” State Rep. Joshua Bryant said. “It’s just one of those things that doesn’t seem very fair the way the law was written. And so, I would propose they pull that petition and they actually go to a vote of the people.”

Many residents voiced an interest in supporting the fire department. Some even say they’d be willing to pay more in dues.

There is concern over the fact that the Beaver Lake Fire Department said it had been working on the plan for 16 months and many residents had just learned of it.

The quorum court will decide whether to approve the petition. The next full quorum court meeting is on August 25.