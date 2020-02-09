Beer and Hymns drinks to love, NWA Women’s Shelter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — This month local businesses are partnering through song and drink to raise money for a good cause.

Beer and Hymns is a community sing-a-long of popular songs you know by heart that also supports a featured charity and helps raise money for organizations that change the world.

Bike Rack Brewing Co., Loafin Joes Food Truck, The Piggy Shack BBQ, and Indian Dhaba at NWA will all donate 10% of their sales plus any donations to the charity of the month.

This month’s charity is the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter, which provides free emergency shelter, food, and clothing to victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

The NWA Women’s Shelter also operates a free 24-hour crisis hotline and offers Spanish bilingual services, counseling, and children’s advocacy programs.

Hosted by Bike Rack Brewing, guests are invited to enjoy a beverage of their choice and raise their voice for a good cause.