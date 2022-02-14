In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are a couple off the ice as well, finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics after this free dance that depicts the relationship between an extraterrestrial and alien.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition.

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.