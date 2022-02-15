In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium.

Eileen Gu sat in eighth place entering her last run in the slopestyle final. She stuck it to secure silver, narrowly missing out on gold after she won the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The U.S. men’s curling team moved one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals with a comeback win over Switzerland in Session 9 of play.

