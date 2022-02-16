22-year-old forward for the United States Sam Hentges scored the go-ahead goal against Slovakia in the second period of the quarterfinals. Slovakia later tied the game in the final minute of regulation and won in a shootout.

Mike Tirico updates the latest news on Kamila Valieva’s doping allegations, including a New York Times report claiming that the ROC skater’s positive test showed three different heart medications in her system.

Alex Hall capped off his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible maneuver on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01.

