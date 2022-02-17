Hilary Knight scored an enormous shorthanded goal for the U.S. in its gold medal game against Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Canada would go on to win the gold medal, 3-2.

Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her third DNF at the 2022 Winter Olympics, skiing out in the slalom portion of the women’s combined event in her last individual event of the Games.

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women’s 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance.

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova lands two quads and six triples in the women’s free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

American Aaron Blunk, a two-time world champion, went huge on Run 2 of freeski halfpipe qualifying with a switch double cork 900 midway and a switch 720 with Japan grab, then cleaned up a right double 1260 for a 92.00.