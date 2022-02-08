Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men’s short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sitting in third place in the women’s freeski big air final, China’s Eileen Gu stomped her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. The trick moved her into first place and helped her secure a gold medal.

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women’s sprint final.

