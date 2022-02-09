Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to finally seize Olympic gold, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete her first run in a technical competition, eliminating her from the women’s slalom.

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White came through when it mattered again, executing in his second run of qualifying a double McTwist 1260 that had cost him a fall on his first to place fourth and advance to the final.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 on her first run of women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

You can read more Winter Olympics coverage here.