Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White couldn’t quite stick a cab double cork 1440 attempt on his third run of the 2022 Winter Games, and gave a salute while riding down the pipe at his last-ever competition.

It wasn’t pretty, but the U.S. women’s hockey team took down the Czech Republic 4-1 with a sloppy effort in their quarterfinal tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin was relieved and appreciative speaking with NBC’s Todd Lewis following her ninth-place finish in the women’s super-G.

Katie Uhlaender competes in her first two of four runs, making her the first U.S. women’s sliding sport athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first women’s skeleton athlete of any nation to reach that feat,