BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With students back in the classroom, local non-profit organizations want to remind the community of the different forms of abuse that can happen at schools.

The Children’s Advocacy Center and NWA Center for Sexual Assault both say they normally see an increase in calls during this time of year.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center learning the different types of abuse and having those conservations about it can help everyone be better aware of acknowledging when help is needed.

According to Elisabeth Siebuhr, an education specialist for the Children’s Advocacy Center says signs of abuse can look different based on a child’s age.

“For older kids, if they’re having self-harming behaviors, talks of suicide, signs of depression, any of those things are big signs for particularly sexual abuse,” –said, Siebuhr.

Brandon Pettit is the executive director for the NWA Center for Sexual Assault, and he says his organization works closely with local schools on educating young people about sexual assault prevention.

“It’s very important that we speak to young people and those you know and children in high school about what healthy relationships look like and what healthy can do and what consent involves,” –said, Pettit.

According to both organizations if you or someone you know are in need of help, both supply 24-hour assistance to the community.

The Children’s Advocacy Center and NWA Center for Sexual Assault both offer free educational course to the public.