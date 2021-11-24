Bekaert Corp. breaks ground on $8.4 million expansion in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On November 17, Bekaert Corporation broke ground on an $8.4 million expansion project in Van Buren.

The Belgium-based company plans to build a 50,000 square foot addition to their facility, according to a press release from the company.

The project will enable the company to increase its wire stranding production capabilities and create 35 new jobs for the region. The expansion will help Bekaert in fulfilling materials for the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) as it increases internet access to rural areas.

Bekaert’s Van Buren facility currently occupies more than one million square feet across 125 acres alongside the Arkansas River.

“This expansion and addition of 35 new jobs is so impactful for Van Buren,” said Julie Murray, Van Buren Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “We are so fortunate to have Bekaert as our partner in growing our community and economy.”

Bekaert also recently announced that it would implement pay raises for current employees. The company rolled out a new pay scale and revised benefit options during its open enrollment event in November, with many hourly employees receiving a nearly 20% increase to their hourly wage, according to a press release.

Construction on the Van Buren facility expansion is officially underway and is estimated to be complete by April, 2022.