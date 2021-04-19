Bella Vista Bypass construction to require overnight lane closures

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Highway 549 interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, requires a lane closure on Interstate 49, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange. The lane will be closed during overnight hours to pave the southbound I-49 acceleration lane.

Closures will take place tonight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.