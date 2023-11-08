BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista is now accepting applications for medical priority snow removal ahead of the winter season.

The city says that each year it makes a list of residents who need snow removed for medical conditions, such as chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation and home hospice care.

The forms can be found and submitted online or at City Hall.

Forms can be submitted throughout the season. They require the name and contact information of the resident’s doctor.

The city says that day and time of regular appointments are also required on the form, and that information can’t be adjusted daily during severe weather.

“During any major winter weather event, major roads will be cleared first before secondary streets. Submitting the form is no guarantee the street will be cleared by the requested time, but the streets are placed on the priority list and the department will do its best to address them by the departure times listed,” a release from the city said.

The city also notes that streets on the list will not be cleared a second time in one day, and that the main goal of the program is to get residents to their treatments.

“It is recommended that residents travel prior to a storm if they are scheduled for a procedure that cannot be rescheduled and severe weather is predicted. It is also recommended to replenish supplies such as oxygen and medications ahead of winter weather events. Propane tanks should be filled in advance as well,” the release said.

Click here to access the form.