BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor writer Doug Godsman as the April 2022 featured artist.

According to a press release, Godsman will be honored at a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. It took Godsman a long time to unleash his love of writing. Starting with a memoir and now fiction, he is dredging up stories from locations enjoyed during his extensive travels — 55 countries to date.

Godsman immigrated to Canada in 1966 and then to the United States in 1995. Since then, he has lived in California and Northwest Arkansas as a legal alien.