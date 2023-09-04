BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Community Concert Band held a Labor Day concert at Blowing Springs Park on September 4.

The concert is a yearly event that celebrates the end of the outdoor concert season at the park.

The city says the concert is a unique take on a normal Labor Day celebration.

“We got a nice crowd out here tonight, they like what we do,” conductor Gary McCarty said. “These are people who like to hear band music, and more importantly, these are people who like to play band music. Most of these people grew up in school bands, and they just want to keep playing.”

More information about the band and its upcoming concerts can be found here.