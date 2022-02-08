BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista announced its citywide garage sale is returning this spring.

According to a press release, the event will be cautious of COVID-19 and proceed as conditions allow. The release says participants should proceed as safely as possible and at their level of comfort in welcoming shoppers to residences.

An online map of garage sale locations during the two days will be available on the Bella Vista Neighbor’s website to locate sales. Those interested can submit their address, as well as plan shopping beforehand.

Sellers can enter which days they want to participate and classify the types of items that will be sold.

A link to a printable list of addresses will also be available for the event. Those who submit their address by Friday, April 1 will be included on the printable list.

The city has partnered with Discover Bella Vista, the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission, as well as Bella Vista Neighbors, a neighborhood program and website for the event.

Dates are currently set for April 29-30 with a rain date of May 6 and 7.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved in the event, contact Cassi Lapp by email at clapp@bellavistaar.gov.