FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – David Attlesey and his family have lived in the area for more than 100 years.

“six generations at least,” says Attlesey.

We asked Attlesy how he felt about the three different buildings being torn down in the city by Cooper Realty Investments in the hopes of drawing in restaurants in additional commercial businesses.

“I’d like to see the community improvements; I like to see the way the community is involved and people help more than themselves,” says Attlesey.

The buildings being torn down include the old movie theater in Sugar Creek Center, the Vacation Rentals business, and the former city hall buildings in Town Center East.

While Attesey says he appreciates how his home is evolving with the times, he’ll miss the visual reminders of his childhood and the good times had.

“It’s just sad, it was great as a child, and you probably won’t ever see it again as far as price change and something going in there like a movie theater,” says Attlesey.

But it isn’t only the old city movie theater that Attlesy has an emotional attachment to,

The vacation rental building was also his first childhood job.

“It’s been hard, but I’ve got to be used to it because everything‘s going to change, and it’s going to happen one way or another,” says Attlesey.

Before actually beginning to tear these buildings down, they were used for police and fire training.

They are now being transformed into what the developer is calling restaurant pads; there is no word yet on what businesses will actually be here.