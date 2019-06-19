Bella Vista Bypass nears completion

The Bella Vista Bypass gets closer to being done.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Danny Straessle said ARDOT will accept bids next month on two projects to finalize the bypass.

One bid is to build a single point urban interchange, getting rid of the existing roundabout and connecting 71-B, Interstate 49 and the Bella Vista bypass.

The interchange is designed for large volumes of traffic in a tight area.

The second bid will add two additional lanes on two-and-a-half miles of the bypass from Benton County Road 34 to the Missouri state line.

“The anticipation is that both states will complete their remaining projects around the same time so that it can all be open around the same time and allow that through-traffic to come through,” Straessle said.

Straessle tells us ARDOT expects the Bella Vista bypass project to be finished by the start of 2020.