Bella Vista Bypass will benefit surrounding NWA cities

HIWASSE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The opening of the Bella Vista Bypass will be a big boost for Northwest Arkansas communities.

Hiwasse is one town just off I-49 that could see more traffic now that the bypass is open for drivers. KNWA/FOX 24 talked to some Hiwasse businesses that said they were already too busy to talk on camera Friday.

Bella Vista is expected to have less congestion now because of the interchange. Mayor Peter Christie said he thinks this will encourage more people to visit businesses now that there will be less traffic in the area.

“We have a lot of people who have been avoiding that corridor because it’s just too congested, and too many large trucks,” Christie said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of people who would perhaps go into Missouri for shopping, will actually start to shop in our downtown area, and also frequent the restaurants.”

Christie said he has talked with many Bella Vista residents who are excited about the Bella Vista Bypass being completed.

“Just so many people are absolutely delighted that this has finally come to fruition,” Christie said.

