Bella Vista Cares donates 400 care packages to Mercy

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An area organization is donating more than 400 care packages to Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Bella Vista Cares, a local group that recognizes great people in our area, is helping local hospitals amid the pandemic to show its appreciation for their continuous care.

The donation was a way to boost morale at the hospital and to give back to the medical community.

“Just that personal touch of showing them that our community cares about what they do, and what they go through everyday. That’s part of the human kindness we see here everyday at Mercy,” Vice President of Mercy Health Foundation Clark Ellison said.

“We’re really frustrated with what’s happening with COVID and we wanted to do something to help,” Carla Weeks with Bella Vista Cares said.

Workers received a donation of toiletry items, snacks, and drinks.

Those wanting to help are encouraged to visit Mercy’s website or message weeks on Facebook.