Bella Vista celebrates groundbreaking of public safety building

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A growing city in Benton County is about to get a big safety upgrade.

Officials in Bella Vista celebrated the groundbreaking of a new public safety building July 28.

The new building will house the city court, city prosecutor, and the police department.

Currently, the Bella Vista Police Department is set up in an old office building.

Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves and Mayor Peter Christie say this move is imperative for growth.

“The city of Bella Vista is rapidly growing,” Graves said. “I believe we have over 215 house starts annually. So the population is growing and we need to meet their public safety needs. And for that, the department has to grow.”

“I’m very excited for the police, for the court folks,” Christie said. “Our prosecuting attorney is going out there. They’re just bubbling with excitement and it’s spilling over to me. I think it’s great.”

The project is funded by a $24.3 million bond that was approved by voters last year.

The new facility is scheduled to open in November 2022.

