Bella Vista City Council meeting adjusts amid COVID-19 pandemic

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City leaders in Bella Vista are holding a city council meeting with a few changes in place, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The meeting is open to the public, but people are not encouraged to attend. Seats will be limited and everyone will be asked questions and have their temperature taken before they enter the courtroom.

Mayor Peter Christie said this type of set up isn’t ideal, but by law, city council meetings must happen in person.

“The alternative will be as soon as we get an all-clear and things look good, then we can have a normal meeting,” Christie said. “Probably call a special meeting to catch up.”

Mayor Christie went on to say he wants people to know that despite COVID-19 concerns, their safety is still top priority.

“The first thing to tell our residents is that the police, fire department, and streets department are open for business as usual. That doesn’t change,” Christie said. “Because it’s important that they still provide the infrastructure and the protection our citizens should be getting on a full-time basis.”

The meeting is set to take place Monday, March 23 at the Bella Vista District Court located at 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. Residents are encouraged to call City Hall with questions or concerns about the agenda at (479) 876- 1255 or info@bellavistaar.gov. Click here for the agenda.