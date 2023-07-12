BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista City Council votes on July 12 to ease regulations on short-term rentals in the area.

In a special meeting, the board voted to repeal an ordinance regulating those rentals. Short-term rentals include Airbnbs and extended stays.

That ordinance had been enjoined by a Benton County Circuit Court judge last month.

City councilman Doug Fowler talked about why they had to create the original ordinance which led to the vote.

“They were causing parking issues, noise issues, just various things,” Fowler said. “And then upon conversation with the Community Development Services Department, we began to understand these properties were advertising for 12, 14, 16 people.”

The council also voted to approve a new ordinance that has more relaxed rules and regulations for short-term rentals.