Bella Vista city facilities closed to public traffic until 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Bella Vista city facilities will remain closed to non-emergency public traffic until Monday, January 4, 2021, according to a release from the city on Monday, November 23.

The move will apply to: City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services, and the city’s Street Department.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, according to the release.

To contact a specific city employee, visit the staff directory online or call the city’s main number at (479) 876-1255.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers