Bella Vista city facilities closed to public traffic until 2021

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Bella Vista city facilities will remain closed to non-emergency public traffic until Monday, January 4, 2021, according to a release from the city on Monday, November 23.

The move will apply to: City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services, and the city’s Street Department.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, according to the release.

To contact a specific city employee, visit the staff directory online or call the city’s main number at (479) 876-1255.