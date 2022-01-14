Bella Vista city offices temporarily closing to public traffic due to COVID spread

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista city facilities will be closed to non-emergency public traffic through January 31, 2022, to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from the city.

The closure will be assessed by Mayor Peter Christie at the end of January. Christie cited the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant as the reason to limit public traffic, as well as the number of staff working inside city buildings.

This closure applies to the city’s administration offices at City Hall, Bella Vista Public Library in-person business, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the city’s Street Department. The lobbies of the police and fire departments will be open to emergency traffic only, except for delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library will revert to curbside pickup, effective Tuesday, Jan. 18. Curbside pickup hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The library’s book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at library@bellavistaar.gov or by phone at 479-855-1753. Card holders may update their accounts if they have expired, and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email. A staff directory can be found online here. For building permits and inspection services, email permits@bellavistaar.gov. For general city assistance, email info@bellavistaar.gov.

For police and fire non-emergency assistance, call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency call 911. If you do not have access to email, you are also able to call or text the city’s main number at 479-876-1255.