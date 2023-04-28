BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Citywide Garage Sale is back again this year on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Nearly 450 households are participating, and according to Cassi Lapp with the city, the list grows each year. Lapp hopes having it throughout Bella Vista guarantees each garage sale has customers.

Many businesses in the city are also participating with side-walk sales or extra discounts, and Lapps said some churches are using it to fundraise.

This is the fifth year of the city-wide garage sale, and each April, Lapp said there’s an increase in sales tax revenue. She said people drive hours from around Arkanas or out-of-state to catch the sales.

“We want Bella Vista to be a place where people come to visit and then they realize that this place is pretty amazing,” said Lapp. “It’s really beautiful. We have a lot to offer and a lot of people eventually move here which ultimately helps the city.”

Garage sale participant Jim weeks and his family were going through items like kids toys, furniture, and antiques ahead of the event, and saying a prayer the rain doesn’t stop people from coming out and buying it all.

He also wants people to experience Bella Vista, its people and its natural beauty.

“A great time to come and no matter where you come from, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, wherever you come from, come on out because we have lots of good bargains,” said Weeks.

The Weeks family participated in the city-wide garage sale a few years ago and said the sale allows them to do some spring cleaning while making money.

They’re going to start setting the items out in their driveway Friday morning in hopes of having it all ready for shoppers by 7 a.m. He said they’ll stop each afternoon once business starts to slow down.

Each participant’s address is listed on an online, interactive map here.