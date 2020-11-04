Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

Bella Vista closures due to COVID-19

News

Arraignments are happening via Zoom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista District Court is canceled for 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 5 because of COVID-19.

The decision to close was made by Judge Ray Bunch.

The Bella Vista District Court office will remain open to take payments.

The Bella Vista Court clerk will reschedule all cases and send notices to those who are impacted, according to a city memo.

The arraignments will be done via Zoom beginning at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5. There will be no in-person proceedings.

You can click here to connect online to pay fees.

City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd., are closed all of this week.

City business is being handled by phone, email and online. Bella Vista administrators will reassess the closure situation on Friday, Nov. 6.

For assistance, call the city’s main number at 479-876-1255 or email info@bellavistaar.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Full Election Results

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers