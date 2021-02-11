Bella Vista community members get second COVID-19 dose

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The cold weather did not keep some of our local firefighters from helping people get their second COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bella Vista Fire Department hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community.

Over the next two days, Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper said more than 800 Pfizer doses will be administered.

“We had people lined up about 9:45 a.m. and the clinic didn’t actually start until 11 a.m. So we went ahead and started running it through early and we’ve just been pretty much nonstop all day,” Crupper said.

For those whose appointment was canceled Wednesday because of the weather, you can come back tomorrow and your originally scheduled time.