Bella Vista community members get second COVID-19 dose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The cold weather did not keep some of our local firefighters from helping people get their second COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bella Vista Fire Department hosted its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community.

Over the next two days, Battalion Chief Ronnie Crupper said more than 800 Pfizer doses will be administered.

“We had people lined up about 9:45 a.m. and the clinic didn’t actually start until 11 a.m. So we went ahead and started running it through early and we’ve just been pretty much nonstop all day,” Crupper said.

For those whose appointment was canceled Wednesday because of the weather, you can come back tomorrow and your originally scheduled time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers