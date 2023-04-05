BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista couple is accused of having sexual contact with minor girls and providing them with drugs and alcohol.

Jason Worley, 38, was arrested in connection with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual indecency with a child, internet stalking of a child, two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of misdemeanor delivery of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of endangering welfare of a minor, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Worley was arrested on March 23 and later released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Jennifer Worley, 38, also was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Additionally, Jennifer Worley is a registered nurse at a local hospital and is accused of the failure to notify charge because as a nurse she is a mandated reporter and did not inform authorities of the sexual assault claims against her husband.

She was released from the county jail after posting a $75,000 bond.

Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges against the couple.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by the Bella Vista Police Department and a subsequent probable cause affidavit that detailed a report accusing Jason Worley of sexually assaulting a girl.

A search was conducted at the couple’s residence on Dec. 22, 2022. A marijuana-growing apparatus, including multiple plants in various stages of growth, were seized in the search, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

At least four minors have come forward with allegations and were referenced in the affidavit, the youngest of which is 13 years old.

The girls noted that Jennifer Worley did not actively supply them with marijuana, but made frequent trips to supply them with alcohol. One of the girls noted that she had trouble remembering events because of all the drugs and alcohol she was given while at the Worleys’ house, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said that Worley had sent one of the girls sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, and references Worley sending other girls illicit messages. It also reports that Jason Worley had inappropriately touched one of the girls.

One video detailed in the affidavit reportedly showed one of the girls smoking from a bong while Jennifer Worley was fondling a girl over her shirt and reaching underneath her shirt in the background.

Jennifer Worley’s arraignment is set for 8 a.m. on May 8 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s court. Jason Worley’s arraignment is set for 8 a.m. May 1 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green’s court.

The Worleys have been ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with minors.

The couple has their own children, ages 11 and four. A petition for the appointment of temporary and permanent guardians was filed on April 4 by the children’s aunt and uncle.