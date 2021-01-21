Bella Vista EMTs help administer COVID-19 vaccines

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local EMT’s are helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older.

Bella Vista Communication Director Cassi Lapp says they are the only municipality in the state using its EMS serves like this.

By patterning with Northwest Health, the city received 500 doses of the vaccine all of which are already accounted for.

“We would have liked to have been able to open it up, have people show up, but, in order to control this with social distancing required and that kind of thing and to make sure we didn’t run out of doses we created a sign-up and the slots filled very quickly,” Lapp said.

Lapp said they’re making sure at least 250 people are guaranteed their second dose.

