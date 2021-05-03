Bella Vista Farmers Market to return at new location on May 9

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Farmers Market will return for the 2021 season at a new location on Sunday, May 9.

According to a release from the City of of Bella Vista on Monday, the market will now be located in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Boulevard.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October.

According to the city, the market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians, and entertainers.

To apply, visit http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application.