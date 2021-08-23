Bella Vista Fire Department administers third COVID-19 vaccine doses

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department administers third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people.

St. Bernard’s Catholic Church hosted the event.

In addition to the booster shot, Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

Participants in the clinic say the third dose is important with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Studies are showing that at about 6 to 8 months post your second shot that antibodies tend to wain a little bit,” said Batt. Chief Ronnie Crupper with the Bella Vista Fire Department. “Getting that booster to boost up those antibodies is extremely important.”

Elaine Irons received third shot.

“The way the numbers are going, and you see how the ICU and we’re running out of beds, I’d say it’s pretty important to stay healthy,” Irons said.