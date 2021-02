BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bella Vista Fire Department wants to help the community get vaccines.

If you have a neighbor or a friend in Bella Vista that might have trouble signing up online, you can let the fire department know.

They will reach out to those who need help and make sure they are given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

You can call them at 479-855-4454 or e-mail them at info@bellavistaar.gov.