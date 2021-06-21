Bella Vista grocery store employees receive visit from mayor

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grocery store workers in Bella Vista got a special visit today.

Mayor Peter Christie stopped in to thank workers for all their work during the pandemic.

The mayor’s visit was to recognize staff after the city council unanimously approved a resolution of appreciation for grocery and food workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We felt that it was very very appropriate to go to each one of these establishments and personally thank them and present them with a framed copy of the resolution,” Christie said.

The mayor made stops at both Allen’s and Harp’s grocery stores Monday, and there are plans to present framed resolutions to each of the city’s restaurants as well.