Doctor Anil Mehta, surrounded by his team of doctors, administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Geeta Waddon to mark the 10,000th jab in his small practice in London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department is hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 4, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, according to the city’s communications director.

This is a one-day event, running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are planning to administer 1200 vaccines.

The doses will be given out by the fire department’s Community Paramedics to those included in the state’s 1B phase.