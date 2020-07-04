Bella Vista hosts Fourth of July fireworks show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: A view of fireworks over the East River as part of the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. This is the first of six July 4 firework displays in locations around the city that are kept secret in an attempt to minimize crowds gathering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista celebrated the Fourth of July with a fireworks show tonight.

Police helped direct traffic so people parked far enough apart to allow for social distancing.

People were then asked to stay in the area surrounding their car.

It was definitely a different experience than years past.

“Usually everyone has blankets and chairs and they’re spread out all over here. In fact, we weren’t even sure if we were allowed to leave our car,” Attendee Tamara Heiner said. “We were like, are they going to stop us if we try and cross the street? There are no food trucks so it’s definitely a quieter thing but I’m really glad they’re having it. We were worried they would cancel it.”

If you decided to skip the show and buy your own fireworks, Bella Vista will let people do fireworks from 6 p.m. until midnight throughout the weekend.