BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista is showing off its newest fire station to the community during an open house on May 27.

Located on Glasgow Road in the Highlands, the new Station 3 was built with funds from a voter-approved bond issue passed in March 2020.

Cassie Lapp is the communications director for the city of Bella Vista. She says the new station is better equipped to serve the city’s growing population.

“For the last six years, because that outdated Station 3 was so small, we were able to house both a fire crew and a medical crew at the same time,” Lapp said.

Station 3 opened in January. It replaces the old station that was built in 1986.