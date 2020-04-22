Bella Vista implements tier approach to reduce city expenses

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista is maintaining the status quo for its citizens, but as the pandemic continues, the increased demand for funding will put severe strains on the city’s budget.

Mayor Peter Christie says the city implemented a three-tier approach to reduce expenses during these uncertain times.

Tier 1, which was implemented three weeks ago, has reduced its 2020 budget by $735,000.

Tier 2 will reduce capital expenditures and Tier 3 will reduce benefits.

The goal is to avoid furloughs and layoffs which will impact services to residents and negatively affect the livelihoods of city employees.

Christie says the approach is helping the city so far.

“We have a buffer of $700,000 and so we’re in reasonably good shape. Some cities, unfortunately, don’t have that kind of policy in place and I know that they’re hurting,” Mayor Christie says.

Christie says he’s seeing residents lining up to grab food from local restaurants as an encouraging sign during this difficult time.