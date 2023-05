BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bella Vista installed a prescription drug take-back box at the Bella Vista public safety facility.

The police department stores the unwanted drugs in a safe place until they can be destroyed.

The box is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.