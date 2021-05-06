Bella Vista man accused of murder held without bond

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man accused of murder will be held without bond.

Zachary Avans was in court today for a bond hearing after police arrested him in connection with the shooting of Byron Keith Blackmon.

He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated burglary.

Prosecutors recommended Avans be held without bond because he has failed to appear in court multiple times in the past.

Police say Blackmon died last week after he was found shot, lying in the middle of NW Fifth Street in Bentonville.

Avans was then arrested by authorities in Mississippi last Thursday.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

