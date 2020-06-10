Bella Vista man arrested for sexual assault, possessing child pornography

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man was arrested on June 5 for multiple charges including sexual assault.

Larry Slyter, 71, is facing charges of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, second-degree sexual assault and failure to comply with registering and reporting requirements.

According to a probable cause report, Slyter was living at a house in Bella Vista when an incident occurred between Slyter and a person under 14 years old.

Slyter is a registered sex offender, according to the report.

Police executed a search warrant at the house in Bella Vista on December 9, 2019, when a cellphone and laptop were seized for a child pornography investigation.

Police concluded the laptop was utilized to view images of child abuse material, bestiality material and child erotica material.

The cellphone had at least 53 images depicting child abuse material.

Slyter is being held in Benton County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. His next court appearance will be on July 13.