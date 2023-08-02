BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man was arrested in July on multiple counts of child porn.

Michael Carey, 54, was arrested on July 21 and is facing nine counts of distribution, possession, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, Class C Felony.

The initial investigation started after a Benton County Sherriff’s detective for the Criminal Investigation Division noticed 420 files downloaded to Carey’s IP address through BitTorrent software, a Peer to Peer file sharing software, the affidavit states.

Of those downloaded files, three child abuse images were found. The sexually explicit images described by the CID detective show children believed to be younger than six years old.

This led to a search warrant investigation of Carey’s home where a floppy disc, and multiple laptops, phones, DVDs, disks and hard drives were found by the FBI Arkansas Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking task force and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Swat team.

His bond was set to $150,000. He bonded out two days after his arrest on July 23. His first court date is set for Aug. 28.