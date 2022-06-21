BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At its 88th Annual Convention, held June 15-17, the Arkansas Municipal League honored Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista with the Adrian L. White Municipal Leadership Award.

According to a press release, the award is presented to “municipal officials who have served with distinction and dedication to their cities and the League’s boards, councils, or committees for six years.” Christie, the second-ever mayor of Bella Vista, is currently serving his second term after winning the seat in the 2015 general election.

The award is named in honor of White, who was the mayor of Pocahontas from 1967-1974 and a former League president and vice president. The League’s 88th Convention was a hybrid event held in person at the Little Rock Marriott and Statehouse Convention Center, along with an option for members to attend virtually.

It featured a variety of sessions focusing on current events and programming covering a variety of topics important to municipalities for an audience of about 900 city and town officials and personnel.