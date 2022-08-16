FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Labor Day weekend approaches, Airbnb released a list of some of its top fall destinations, with a Natural State city named one of the most popular spots for a long weekend trip.

According to the online lodging and temporary rental company, Bella Vista is ranked #2 among last-minute beach stays and college town getaways. Ocean City, New Jersey was named number one in that group, with Oxford, Mississippi in the #3 spot.

The report added that U.S. Airbnb hosts collectively earned more than $300 million over last year’s Labor Day weekend, with hosts taking in an average of nearly $750 during the holiday. Solo trip bookings for that weekend have increased by more than 20 percent compared to 2021 so far.

Overall, the report said that Columbus, Raleigh and Tampa were the top three destinations based on most nights booked for the Labor Day weekend. In searches designed around Airbnb Categories, accommodations with pools or near beaches were booked the most for fall and winter trips. Cabins and lakefront residences were also in the top five.

The entire report about Airbnb’s top fall destinations is available here.