BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista police officer is being hailed for his efforts to rescue a six-foot snake.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Corporal Hughes saved the Red Tail Boa from the engine compartment of a vehicle at a local mechanic shop.

The post did not specify if the snake was someone’s pet, or how it ended up inside the vehicle.