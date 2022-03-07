BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, the Bella Vista Police Department wants to remind drivers that the luck of the Irish won’t save them from jail if they are caught drinking and driving.

According to a press release, the BVPD is joining other law enforcement agencies throughout Arkansas for a statewide “St. Patrick’s Day DWI mobilization” beginning March 17.

The department advises, before taking in too many green beers, appoint a sober designated driver to avoid having to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road in the U.S. Between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2019, more than half of crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

Police say drivers should expect to see increased enforcement on the upcoming holiday and through the following weekend, including DWI and safety checkpoints.

“Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life, or the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it,” the department said.