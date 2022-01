BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is looking for assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two break-ins at Trailheads.

According to a social media post, the suspect in the two instances of breaking and entering is approximately 5’8″ with a slim build. He was seen getting into the passenger side of the vehicle below.

If you have any information, please contact the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.