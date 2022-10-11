BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista police are looking for a suspect that led them on a vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.

According to a social media post, a chase on I-49 involved “several law enforcement agencies” before the suspect wrecked his vehicle near Edinburg Road. The male suspect reportedly fled on foot into the woods, headed towards Bella Vista.

Police have asked everyone to be on the lookout for the man, who was wearing dark pants and a camo shirt. He also has tattoos on his arms.

Multiple agencies are continuing the search in the area. If you see him do not approach him, but call 911 or the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.